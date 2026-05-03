Gold, silver prices today: Check retail rates of 24K, 22K gold, 999 silver on 3 May in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, others

Gold and silver prices: The yellow metal's price in India's retail market remained largely largely stable on Sunday, 3 May, with both 24-karat, and 22-karat gold rates witnessing marginal changes across major cities. Silver prices also showed limited movement in domestic bullion market.
Multi commodity exchange of India (MCX) is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, hence live trading rates are currently unavailable. Based on Friday's closing level, gold continued to trade above ₹1.5 lakh, although it edged lower compared to the past few trading sessions.
The price of 24-karat gold in India stood at ₹151,820 per 10 gram at 10:35 am on Sunday. Meanwhile 22-karat gold was priced at ₹139,168 per 10 gram in the physical bullion. Silver 999 Fine was priced at ₹251,190 per 1 kg, according to the data available on Indian Bullion Association (IBA).
In the retail market, gold is sold in 24-karat and 22-karat purity. While 24-karat gold is considered the purest form, 22-karat is commonly used for making jewellery as its more solid in nature. Here's a look at the latest gold prices across major Indian cities on 3 May, 2026.
24 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹151,550/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Mumbai — ₹138,921/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Mumbai — ₹250,740/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹151,290/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in New Delhi — ₹138,683/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in New Delhi — ₹250,310/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹151,750/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Ahmedabad — ₹139,104/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Ahmedabad — ₹251,070/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹151,670/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹139,031/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Bengaluru — ₹250,940/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹151,350/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Kolkata — ₹138,738/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Kolkata — ₹250,410/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹151,790/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹139,141/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Hyderabad — ₹251,140/1 kg.
24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹151,990/10 gm.
22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹139,324/10 gm.
Silver 999 Fine rate in Chennai — ₹251,470/1 kg.
Notably, gold prices last year experienced their strongest bull run since 1979, rising by over 75%. In recent months, gold prices have risen modestly amid strong safe-haven demand and global economic uncertainty.
In India, the yellow metal climbed from ₹135,257 in early January to ₹157,480 in early March, marking an appreciation of around 16%. In May, the precious metal is trading below those highs as investors booked profits.
Meanwhile, silver prices have seen even steeper increases due to strong demand and currency fluctuations, rising from roughly ₹78,600/kg in 2023-2024 to over ₹200,000/kg in early 2026.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.