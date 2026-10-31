Gold, silver rates today Bangalore 31 Oct: Latest prices, up-down movement for precious metal investors in Garden City

Gold, Silver rates today, 31 October: Gold prices have tumbled to a one-year low and headed to close at its record worst October since the global financial crisis in 2008, as per a Bloomberg report. Soaring oil prices, inflation concerns and slump in US tech stocks have pushed investors to sell bullion to recover losses, it added.

Gold bullion fell as much as 3.6% to $3,876.39 an ounce, the lowest since early October 2025, and is on path to record a monthly drop of over 6% — the lowest since October 2008, as per the report. Meanwhile, silver dived over 6% to below $49 an ounce, extending its monthly decline to nearly 19%. The precious metal has erased all of its gains since early December, when it began a dramatic two-month rally that took prices above $120 an ounce.

“Higher oil prices are triggering a risk-off environment, which is triggering a Treasury rally. This is reducing liquidity for equities and gold is getting caught up in the momentum. In addition, gold has been sliding down toward a key technical level, and trend followers are challenging the long-term support in both gold and silver,” Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities told the publication.

Gold, silver rates today: 18K, 22K, 24K gold and 999 Fine silver prices across Indian cities At time of writing, gold bullion was trading at ₹1,38,830 per 10 grams, while Silver was at ₹1,79,430 per kg, data on the bullion website showed.

Check the latest prices and up-down movement for precious metal investors in Garden City; and gold and silver rates in key Indian cities on Saturday, 31 October 2026. Check the price of 18K, 22K and 24K gold and 999 Fine silver in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai today as follows:

Gold, Silver Rates in Bangalore In the Garden City, the 24-karat gold price in Bengaluru was at ₹1,38,680 per 10 grams, on 31 October. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,123 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,010 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Bengaluru today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,240 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Mumbai The gold price in Mumbai today, 31 October, was in line with the overall gold rate in India. The 24-karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,580 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in Mumbai was ₹1,27,032 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18-karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,03,935 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Mumbai today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine in Mumbai was ₹1,79,100 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Delhi The gold price in Delhi reflected the overall gold rates across India on 31 October. The 24-karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,340 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold in the national capital was ₹1,26,812 per 10 grams, while the rate of 18-karat gold was ₹1,03,755 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Delhi today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,790 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Kolkata The gold price in Kolkata was in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities on 31 October. The 24-karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,26,858 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,03,793 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Kolkata today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,78,860 per kg.

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Gold, Silver Rates in Chennai The gold price in Chennai was like in other major cities in India, as per bullion data for 31 October. The 24-karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,38,980 per grams. Further, the 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,398 per 10 grams. The 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,235 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Chennai today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,620 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Hyderabad The gold price in Hyderabad followed national and global trends today. The 24-karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,38,790 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,224 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,093 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Hyderabad today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,390 per kg.

Gold, Silver Rates in Ahmedabad The gold price in Ahmedabad corresponded with the overall gold rate trend across India, according to bullion data today. The 24-karat gold price in Ahmedabad was ₹1,38,760 per 10 grams. The 22-karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,197 per 10 grams, and the 18-karat gold rate was ₹1,04,070 per 10 grams.

The silver price in Ahmedabad today, 31 October, was in line with the overall silver rates in India. The price of Silver 999 Fine was ₹1,79,340 per kg.