Gold and silver prices tumbled sharply in US trading on Friday, with gold slipping below the $3,600-an-ounce mark and silver plunging nearly 4%, as mounting concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, a technology-led stock market rout and fears of slowing global economic growth triggered a broad selloff across financial markets.

Spot gold approached the crucial $3,500 level, hitting its lowest point since September 2025, while silver extended its losses amid growing concerns about industrial demand and weakening investor sentiment. The decline came despite falling US Treasury yields and a softer dollar, which would typically provide support to precious metals.

According to Kitco, spot gold was trading at $3,537.90 an ounce at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, down $86.30, or 2.38%, on the day. Gold touched an intraday low of $3,502.93, approaching the psychologically important $3,500 threshold.

Spot silver was down more sharply, trading at $41.120 an ounce, a decline of $1.637, or 3.83%. The metal touched a low of $40.660 during the session, reflecting the heavier pressure on silver amid concerns about industrial demand and the deteriorating global market outlook.

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

1. Wall Street rout triggers broader investor liquidation The sharp selloff in US equities was one of the biggest factors weighing on precious metals, as investors pulled back from risk assets amid concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, heavy technology-sector spending and the sustainability of returns from AI investments.

The S&P 500 fell 3.70% to 6,910.39 on Friday, moving into correction territory after dropping more than 10% from its October 6 record high. The Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.28% to 22,617.73, turning negative for the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 949.73 points, or 1.93%, to 48,147.33.

The selloff extended across the week, with the Nasdaq losing approximately 10%, the S&P 500 falling 8.6% and the Dow declining about 8%.

The sharp deterioration in risk sentiment triggered selling across asset classes, including precious metals, suggesting investors were liquidating holdings to reduce exposure or raise liquidity rather than shifting money exclusively into traditional safe-haven assets such as gold.

2. Fed rate outlook continues to weigh on bullion Expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve's December 8-9 policy meeting remain another major influence on gold and silver prices.

Minutes from the Fed's October meeting indicated that nearly all policymakers expected additional interest rate increases, with persistent inflation continuing to pose a challenge. While markets have largely shifted towards expectations of a 25-basis-point increase in December rather than a larger 50-basis-point move, monetary policy uncertainty continues to weigh on non-yielding assets.

Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive because bullion does not generate interest income, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the metal compared with interest-bearing investments.

However, Friday's market action was unusual. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield declined approximately 10 basis points towards 4.94%, while the two-year yield eased towards 4.65%, reflecting demand for government bonds amid the equity selloff.

The US dollar also retreated from recent highs, but the combination of lower yields and a softer dollar failed to lift gold, indicating that broader liquidation pressures and economic concerns were outweighing conventional bullish drivers.

3. Silver suffers as industrial demand concerns intensify Silver's sharper decline compared with gold highlights its vulnerability to concerns about global economic growth and industrial activity.

Unlike gold, silver has significant industrial applications, including electronics, solar energy, electrical equipment and manufacturing. A deteriorating growth outlook can therefore weigh on silver through both investment demand and expectations for industrial consumption.

With technology stocks, semiconductor companies and industrial commodities facing selling pressure, investors are reassessing the outlook for global manufacturing and industrial demand.

Silver fell 3.83% on Friday, compared with gold's 2.38% decline, reflecting its greater sensitivity to economic growth expectations and the broader risk-off environment.

4. Geopolitical tensions fail to provide support Ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran, instability around the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on commercial shipping have continued to underpin geopolitical risk.

Reports of tankers striking naval mines and Houthi attacks targeting Riyadh have reinforced concerns about regional security and energy infrastructure. The US blockade of Iranian ports also remains in place, with no comprehensive diplomatic agreement resolving the confrontation.

Such developments would ordinarily strengthen demand for gold as a defensive asset. However, Friday's price action suggests investors were more concerned about financial-market volatility, liquidity pressures and the outlook for interest rates than geopolitical risks.

Meanwhile, recovering Middle Eastern oil production and petroleum exports have eased some immediate concerns about prolonged supply disruptions, limiting the impact of geopolitical tensions on broader commodity markets.

What US economic data says about inflation and interest rates Friday's economic data offered some encouraging signals for inflation and consumer sentiment, but failed to reverse the selling pressure in precious metals.

The University of Michigan's final November consumer sentiment index rose to 51.5 from 48.0 in October, marking a 7.3% monthly improvement and its highest reading since August.

The current economic conditions index increased to 49.4 from 46.7, while the expectations index climbed to 52.9 from 48.8.

More importantly for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook, consumers' one-year inflation expectations declined to 3.7% from 4.7% in October, while longer-term inflation expectations eased to 3.3% from 3.5%.

Falling gasoline prices and expectations of changes in economic policy following the midterm elections helped improve sentiment. However, concerns about AI valuations and stock market losses continued to weigh on households with significant financial market exposure.

The data followed weaker jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing figures, adding to concerns about an uneven economic outlook.

Oil prices fall as supply outlook offsets Middle East risks Crude oil prices recovered modestly on Friday but recorded a third consecutive weekly decline as expectations of a global supply surplus offset concerns about Middle Eastern disruptions.

January Brent crude futures gained approximately 0.6% to settle at $92.57 a barrel, while December US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 0.9% to $83.98.

Despite Friday's recovery, Brent fell 3.4% for the week, while WTI declined 5.2%.

Recovering Middle Eastern production and stronger petroleum exports have reduced concerns about a sustained supply shortage. At the same time, expectations of rising global inventories and weaker industrial demand have continued to weigh on crude prices.

The declining oil prices could eventually help ease inflation pressures, but the broader financial-market uncertainty and expectations of further Federal Reserve tightening continued to dominate gold and silver trading.

What should investors watch next? Markets will remain focused on incoming US economic data, Federal Reserve commentary and developments in the technology sector as investors reassess the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.