Gold vs real estate: Which is better for investment? Experts weigh in

Real estate is a highly stable investment option, which comes with low risk. On the other hand, gold is a commodity, which comes with higher volatility and risks of being stolen. “Property brings mental satisfaction due to it securing your future. On the other hand, gold is a commodity, which is traded on the bourses. It comes with higher volatility and risks of being stolen. Also, Real estate has the potential to create regular income with additional tax benefits. Whether residential or commercial, real estate has the potential to generate passive income for investors in form of monthly rentals in cash, which gold investments cannot do," said Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta India.