Google removed over 4,700 illegal loans apps from PlayStore. How to protect yourself from fake apps?
After Google updated its policy regarding enforcement of loan apps, only those apps are permitted on the PlayStore which are published by regulated entities or those working in partnership with regulated entities.
Did you know that Google removed nearly 4,700 illegal loan apps from PlayStore in a span of two years ending Aug 2023? The latest data was revealed by Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State (MoS) in the ministry of finance in a reply in Rajya Sabha.
