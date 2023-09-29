Government hikes interest rate on five-year recurring deposit to 6.7%
Interest rate on savings deposits has been retained at 4%, on one-year term deposit at 6.9%, on two-year and three-year term deposit at 7%, and on the five-year term deposit at 7.5%.
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday raised interest rate on five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7% for the December quarter from 6.5%, but retained the rates for all other small savings schemes.
