Government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in the upcoming Budget: Report

Government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in the upcoming Budget: Report2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:03 AM IST
In the first half of FY23, the cumulative net profit of all PSBs increased by 32 percent to ₹40,991 crore. The combined profit more than doubled to ₹66,539 crore in 2021–22 despite COVID-19 pressure. Meanwhile, the gross NPA ratio of banks has fallen to a 7-year low of 5% in September 2022.
The government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for public sector banks (PSBs) in the upcoming budget because their financial health has improved significantly and they are on track to earn a combined profit of ₹1 lakh crore, according to PTI, citing sources.
