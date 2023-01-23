Government is unlikely to announce capital infusion for PSU banks in the upcoming Budget: Report

The government infused ₹ 3,10,997 crore to recapitalise banks during the last five financial years - from 2016–17 to 2020–21.

In the first half of FY23, the cumulative net profit of all PSBs increased by 32 percent to ₹40,991 crore. The combined profit more than doubled to ₹66,539 crore in 2021–22 despite COVID-19 pressure. Meanwhile, the gross NPA ratio of banks has fallen to a 7-year low of 5% in September 2022.