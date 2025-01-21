Govt debunks claims of RBI prohibiting use of black ink on cheques | What are the specifications

The government has clarified that the Reserve Bank of India has not prohibited the use of black ink on cheques. The RBI has not prescribed specific ink colours to be used for writing cheques.

The government issued this explanation after some social media posts claimed that the RBI issued guidelines prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques.

In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check denied claims of new RBI regulations saying, “It is being claimed in social media posts that RBI has issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. This claim is fake… Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques (sic).”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hence, black ink can be used to fill in details on the cheque.

What is a cheque? A cheque is a written document submitted to a bank instructing it to pay a certain amount from the issuer's account to another.

Also Read | Settlement with borrowers only after exhausting all options, RBI to ARCs

Things to keep in mind while writing on a cheque The RBI, in FAQs of cheque truncation, has mentioned certain points to be noted while writing on a cheque.

Image-friendly ink: Customers should use image-friendly coloured ink to write cheques to facilitate a clear image of written information as three images of each cheque are taken in a cheque truncation system: front, Gray Scale, front Black and White, and back Black and White.

Customers should use image-friendly coloured ink to write cheques to facilitate a clear image of written information as three images of each cheque are taken in a cheque truncation system: front, Gray Scale, front Black and White, and back Black and White. Permanent ink: To prevent fraudulent alterations in future, customers must use permanent ink. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not prescribed specific ink colours for cheques.

Advertisement