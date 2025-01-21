Govt debunks claims of RBI prohibiting use of black ink on cheques | What are the specifications

The government clarified that the RBI has not prohibited black ink on cheques, countering social media claims. The RBI has not specified ink colors for cheques, confirming that black ink is acceptable.

Riya R Alex
Updated21 Jan 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Advertisement
RBI has not prescribed any specific ink colours to be used on cheques.

The government has clarified that the Reserve Bank of India has not prohibited the use of black ink on cheques. The RBI has not prescribed specific ink colours to be used for writing cheques.

The government issued this explanation after some social media posts claimed that the RBI  issued guidelines prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques.

In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check denied claims of new RBI regulations saying, “It is being claimed in social media posts that RBI has issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. This claim is fake… Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques (sic).”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read | India’s RBI to ‘Play it Slow’ on Defending Rupee, Axis Bank CEO Says

Hence, black ink can be used to fill in details on the cheque.

What is a cheque?

A cheque is a written document submitted to a bank instructing it to pay a certain amount from the issuer's account to another.

Also Read | Settlement with borrowers only after exhausting all options, RBI to ARCs

Things to keep in mind while writing on a cheque

The RBI, in FAQs of cheque truncation, has mentioned certain points to be noted while writing on a cheque.

  • Image-friendly ink: Customers should use image-friendly coloured ink to write cheques to facilitate a clear image of written information as three images of each cheque are taken in a cheque truncation system: front, Gray Scale, front Black and White, and back Black and White.
  • Permanent ink: To prevent fraudulent alterations in future, customers must use permanent ink. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not prescribed specific ink colours for cheques.

Advertisement
Also Read | Smart money’s reality cheque: Most alternative fund managers flunk Sebi exam
  • Cheques with alterations: Under the cheque truncation system, banks do not accept cheques with alterations or modifications. No changes or corrections can be made to the cheques, except for date validation purposes, if required.
  • Fresh cheque leaves: To change any details on the cheque, such as payee’s name, courtesy amount (amount in figures), or legal amount (amount in words), customers should use fresh cheque leaves. This would help banks identify and control fraudulent alterations.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyGovt debunks claims of RBI prohibiting use of black ink on cheques | What are the specifications
First Published:21 Jan 2025, 11:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts