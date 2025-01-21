Govt debunks claims of RBI prohibiting use of black ink on cheques | What are the specifications

The government has clarified that the Reserve Bank of India has not prohibited the use of black ink on cheques. The RBI has not prescribed specific ink colours to be used for writing cheques.
The government issued this explanation after some social media posts claimed that the RBI issued guidelines prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques.
In a post on social media platform X, PIB Fact Check denied claims of new RBI regulations saying, “It is being claimed in social media posts that RBI has issued new rules prohibiting the use of black ink on cheques. This claim is fake… Reserve Bank of India has not prescribed specific ink colors to be used for writing cheques (sic).”
Hence, black ink can be used to fill in details on the cheque.
A cheque is a written document submitted to a bank instructing it to pay a certain amount from the issuer's account to another.
The RBI, in FAQs of cheque truncation, has mentioned certain points to be noted while writing on a cheque.