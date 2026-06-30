Govt extends deadline for filing appeals before GST appellate tribunal — check new due date

The government has extended the last date for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), giving taxpayers more time to submit their cases after a surge in traffic led to technical difficulties on the portal.

The last date has now been extended by one month, from June 30 to July 31, 2026, according to an official government notification.

The notification also stated that the due date extension applies to appeals filed by taxpayers under Section 112(1) read with Section 112(3) of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law.

Govt urges taxpayers to avoid last-minute filing The government said the extension was granted after receiving representations from various stakeholders who flagged technical difficulties on the GSTAT portal due to a sharp increase in filing activity just ahead of the due date.

“The Government has extended the due date in view of the recent representations from various stakeholders, highlighting technical difficulties due to rush to file appeals on the GSTAT portal,” the government said in a statement.

Although the original due date had been notified well in advance in September 2025 itself, filing volumes surged in recent weeks. According to the government, 30,000 appeals were filed in the last 15 days alone, with daily filing peaking at 5,500 appeals, underscoring eleventh-hour filings.

Hence, the Centre has advised taxpayers to file their appeals well before the deadline and avoid waiting until the last day to prevent last-minute technical issues and make the entire process easier.

What does GSTAT do? The GST Appellate Tribunal represents a specialised authority formed to resolve GST-related disputes at the appellate level. This is where taxpayers can challenge orders passed by GST authorities after their first appeal has been decided.

It is essentially a forum of second appeal under GST laws and is the first common forum of dispute resolution between the Centre and the states. It also seeks to ensure uniformity in dispute redressals and quicker resolution of cases. The principal bench of the GST Appellate Tribunal is located in New Delhi.

Application process and fee to submit an appeal with GSTAT If a taxpayer is not satisfied with the first appellate authority's decision, then they can reach out to the appellate tribunal under GST, providing them with a chance to appeal for the revision.

However, the application must be submitted within three months from the appeal date, and it will be accepted along with the applicable fee and the FORM GST APL-05. Every applicant is required to pay the full amount, including the tax, fine, interest, and penalty from the original order.

If there is any dispute, then the applicant has to pay 20% of the amount as the GST appeal fees.