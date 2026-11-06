GPF disbursal rules: Who gets a deceased govt employee’s money if there is no nominee? Which family members are excluded

Like private-sector employees, government employees can also build their retirement savings through provident fund accounts. The general provident fund (GPF) is specifically meant for central government employees, who contribute to the scheme without any matching contribution from their employer.

When a central government employee passes away, the GPF balance is distributed among eligible family members or nominees. However, a nomination in favour of someone outside immediate family, such as a cousin or friend, cannot override the rights of family members who were left behind.

In an office memorandum published on October 29, 2026, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions outlined how GPF disbursals work when a serving government employee dies.

What happens if there's no nominee? If the deceased employee did not nominate any person at the time of opening their GPF account, then the eligible family members, such as son, spouse and daughter, will receive the amount in equal shares.

Who cannot make claims? The government has also clarified that certain family members will not receive a share if there is any other eligible member of the family under the rules.

These exclusions include:

Sons who have attained majority.

Sons of a deceased son who have attained majority.

Married daughters whose husbands are alive.

Married daughters of a deceased son whose husbands are alive.

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However, these exclusions apply only if the deceased government employee leaves behind at least one family member who does not fall into any of these four categories. Adult sons and other specified relatives are therefore not automatically disqualified, and each case is decided on its facts.

The rules also protect the share that would have gone to a son who died before the GPF subscriber. In such cases, equal parts of the share will instead go to the widow and children of the deceased son.

What happens if the employee leaves no family? The GPF rules provide a separate arrangement for cases where a deceased government employee leaves behind no family members.

In such cases, if a valid nomination in favour of one or more persons is in force, the GPF balance will be paid to those named individuals in the proportions specified by the employee in the nomination.

This allows an employee without a family, as defined under the GPF rules, to nominate another person to receive the accumulated savings.