Money
How grandparents can invest for their grandchildren without hiccups
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 24 Oct 2024, 03:35 PM IST
Summary
- Only parents and legal guardians are legally authorised to invest in a child's name
- Best way is to open bank account in child's name and transfer funds for investments, or invest in your name and gift them to grandchildren via a will
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
They say interest is dearer than the principal. Grandparents tend to dote on grandchildren more than their own.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less