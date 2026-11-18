Employees who resign before completing five years of continuous service may still be eligible for gratuity if they meet certain conditions under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972, the Karnataka High Court has ruled.

The court held that an employee who has worked for at least 240 days during the relevant 12-month period may be deemed to have completed a full year of continuous service for the purpose of gratuity eligibility. The ruling underscores the need to consider the definition of continuous service alongside the five-year eligibility requirement under the Act.

The ruling came in a case involving a former assistant engineer of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), who was denied gratuity of ₹1.75 lakh because his total service was four years, nine months and 12 days, short of the mandatory five years, according to The Economic Times.

In its September 26, 2026, judgment, the Karnataka High Court allowed the employee's appeal and directed BMRCL to pay him ₹1.75 lakh in gratuity, along with 10% interest from May 18, 2022, the news outlet said.

Advocate S.B. Mukkannappa represented the employee before the High Court.

What did the Karnataka High Court say about gratuity eligibility? The Karnataka High Court observed that the question was not simply whether the employee had completed five calendar years from the date he joined service. Instead, his eligibility had to be examined by reading Section 4(1) of the Payment of Gratuity Act together with the definition of continuous service under Sections 2(c) and 2A.

The court noted that gratuity is not a discretionary payment or a bounty offered by an employer. It is a statutory entitlement when the conditions prescribed under the law are fulfilled.

Section 4(1) of the Act generally requires an employee to complete five years of continuous service to qualify for gratuity, subject to specified exceptions.

However, the court said this provision cannot be read in isolation from Section 2A, which lays down the conditions for determining continuous service.

Under Section 2A, an employee may be deemed to have completed a year of continuous service if they have worked for at least 240 days during the relevant 12-month period, subject to the statutory conditions.

The court observed that employers and authorities cannot determine gratuity eligibility solely by calculating the calendar period between an employee's joining and exit dates. They must also consider the number of days actually worked and whether the deeming provision under Section 2A applies.

The High Court further said that the significance of an employee's claim of having worked for more than 240 days during the fifth year must be examined under Section 2A read with Section 4(1), rather than rejected merely because the total calendar period falls short of five years.

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What was the Bengaluru Metro employee's case? According to The Economic Times, the employee, identified as H.V., joined Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation as an assistant engineer on July 6, 2017.

He resigned on March 19, 2022, and was relieved from service on April 18, 2022. His total tenure with the corporation was four years, nine months and 12 days.

After leaving the organisation, he submitted multiple representations seeking gratuity of ₹1.85 lakh, calculated on the basis of his last drawn monthly salary of ₹64,210.

However, BMRCL rejected his claim, citing his failure to complete five years of continuous service. He subsequently approached the legal authorities seeking payment of gratuity.

The case was heard by a division bench comprising Justice D.K. Singh and Justice H. Shanthi Bhushan.

The employee argued that he had worked for more than 240 days during the fifth year of service and was therefore entitled to the benefit of the provisions governing continuous service.