Groww halts investing in US stocks, asks users to withdraw or migrate by 30 June
Summary
- The decision to halt the service was likely influenced by the 20% Tax Collected at Source and high costs associated with international remittances
India's largest stock broker by volume, Groww recently announced a halt in its US stocks investment service. In a communication to customers, Groww said that new investments in US stocks would cease after 27 February 2024. Furthermore, customers will not be able to add funds to their US dollar wallets beyond this date. The broker also informed that all withdrawals would be stopped after 31 March 2024, giving customers the choice to either withdraw their funds before this deadline or transfer their holdings to another US broker. Groww later extended this deadline to 30 June 2024.