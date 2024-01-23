Groww halts investing in US stocks, asks users to withdraw or migrate by 30 June

“I was one of the earliest people to sign up for the Groww US stock service. I chose Groww as I already had a very large Mutual Fund portfolio with them. There were no commissions, all was free, there was a small charge on withdrawals," said a Bangalore-based Groww user who declined to be named. “I have never withdrawn until now as they are forcing me to. It would cost at least a $100 to initiate the transfer (this is standard fees in US for all broker migration). Was quoted this figure by IND Money. Yet to get figures for ICICI etc."