GST cancellation rules FAQs: Application process, approval and changes recommended at 57th Council meeting

If you are a business owner registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, whether running a small enterprise or a large business, you need to know how to cancel your GST registration and comply with the prescribed rules.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) published a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on cancellation of GST registration on Friday.

The FAQs explain the cancellation process, application deadlines, automatic acceptance and cancellation of registration, and changes recommended by the GST Council at its 57th meeting on 8 October 2026.

When can you apply for cancellation of GST registration? You can apply for cancellation if your business has been completely discontinued, closed, or transferred.

Other grounds include a change in the constitution of the business resulting in a new Permanent Account Number (PAN), amalgamation, demerger or disposal of the business, or when you are no longer liable to be registered under GST.

Taxpayers should apply within 30 days of the event warranting cancellation. However, this time limit does not apply when the sole proprietor dies.

How can you cancel your GST registration? According to the PIB FAQs, taxpayers must submit FORM GST REG-16 online through the official GST portal.

Log in to the official GST portal, go to Services, then Registration, and then Application for Cancellation of Registration, and provide the reason for cancellation, the date from which you want the registration to be cancelled, closing-stock details, and any associated tax liabilities.

Verify and submit the application using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) or Electronic Verification Code (EVC). An Application Reference Number (ARN) will be generated to track its status.

What conditions apply to automatic acceptance? For automatic acceptance of GST cancellation, taxpayers must file all returns due on or before the application date and pay outstanding tax, interest, and penalties that have not been stayed by a court, tribunal, or appellate authority.

If GSTR-1 or the Invoice Furnishing Facility (IFF) has been filed for a tax period, the corresponding GSTR-3B must also be filed before applying.

For taxpayers who have never passed on input tax credit (ITC) exceeding ₹2.5 lakh in any month since registration, the application may be accepted automatically if these conditions are met. ITC is the credit a business can claim for GST paid on eligible purchases. The system will communicate acceptance through FORM GST REG-38.

For those who have passed on ITC exceeding ₹2.5 lakh in any month, the FAQs describe two phases. In Phase 1, the taxpayer must file GST REG-16 along with the final return, GSTR-10, for automated processing. In Phase 2, filing GST REG-16 is sufficient for system-based processing.

Can GST registration be cancelled for non-compliance? Yes. Under the amended framework described in the FAQs, registration may be cancelled by the system without an officer's intervention for specified non-compliance, including failure to file returns for six consecutive months or failure to furnish bank account details required under Rule 10A of the CGST Rules.

Taxpayers can seek system-based revocation (restoration of a cancelled registration) after addressing the non-compliance and filing FORM GST REG-21 within 180 days of cancellation.

What changes has GST Council recommended? At its 57th meeting, the GST Council recommended removing four grounds from Rule 21 of the CGST Rules, 2017, on which an officer could initiate cancellation: