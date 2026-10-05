GST Council may consider protection for genuine buyers losing input tax credit due to supplier default: Report

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may consider a proposal to protect genuine buyers from losing input tax credit (ITC) when suppliers default on tax payments, ANI reported on Monday, citing sources.

The proposal is aimed at ensuring that buyers who have undertaken genuine transactions and paid suppliers, including the applicable tax, are not penalised for a supplier’s failure to deposit the tax with the government.

The Council is likely to discuss the proposal at its 57th meeting scheduled for October 7, and would be subject to further approval. It may also examine expanding the scope of expenses eligible for input tax credit, potentially widening the range of business costs on which firms can claim GST credit.

How are genuine buyers expected to be protected? Under the proposed framework, genuine buyers may not be denied input tax credit solely because a supplier has failed to deposit the tax with the government.

Instead, tax recovery would be pursued against the defaulting supplier, shifting the liability away from the buyer.

The proposal is intended to cover cases where a business has fulfilled all its obligations, such as receiving goods or services, making the payment and holding a valid invoice, but still loses the input tax credit because of a tax default made by the supplier further up the transaction chain.

When would the protection not apply? However, the proposed protection would not extend to businesses who are knowingly involved in fraudulent transactions. If a buyer is found to have participated in or benefited from such fraud, tax authorities would continue to have the power to take action against them, the report stated.

The proposed framework also relies improved invoice matching and linkages between input and output ledgers and summary returns. These systems could help tax authorities identify fraudulent claims closer to their point of origin.

Why the initiative is taken now? The supplier-linked denial of input tax credit has been a major source of disputes and litigation for businesses, putting the issue under regulatory scrutiny and prompting calls for further measures to address such disputes.

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The compliance-related risks have also made companies more cautious about dealing with smaller and newer vendors, even when they may offer competitive pricing or better quality of goods or services, as any tax default by the supplier could affect the buyer’s input tax credit claim.

Other proposals to be considered Separately, the GST Council is also likely to examine a proposal to widen input tax credit eligibility for a number of other business-related expenses, the report said.

The proposed expansion includes health and life insurance purchased by employers for their employees, outdoor catering, telecommunication towers, pipelines laid outside factory premises and free samples.

Additionally, credit could also be permitted for goods destroyed after expiry of their shelf life where such destruction is required under law.

The proposed changes could widen ITC eligibility for vehicles with a seating capacity of up to 13 people, including the driver. The benefit may also extend to expenses linked to these vehicles, including insurance, servicing, repairs, maintenance, leasing, renting and hiring.

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In effect, businesses could be allowed to claim ITC on both eligible vehicle purchases and the costs incurred in operating and maintaining them, sources told the news agency.

In the case of employee insurance, the proposed changes would enable businesses to claim credit on tax paid for workforce insurance coverage, potentially lowering the overall cost of providing such benefits.