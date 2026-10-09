GST reforms: Arrest powers, prosecution threshold, penalty changed; what happens to those already facing proceedings?

The GST Council on Thursday, 8 October, cleared a major set of changes to GST, including a higher prosecution threshold, a lower general penalty and curbs on the arrest powers of tax officers.
These reforms, scheduled to come into force on 1 April 2027, aim to reduce the compliance burden on businesses. They follow the broader GST reforms introduced last year, in which rates were mostly cut, and tax slabs were rationalized.
Here's the list of compliance-related changes that would largely impact businesses from the next financial year onwards:
However, these changes raise an important question about whether businesses already facing prosecution or other enforcement action under the existing provisions will benefit from the revised rules.
“As a general principle, amendments to penal and procedural provisions apply prospectively, unless the amending statute expressly provides otherwise,” Kunal Savani, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, told LiveMint.
This means cases that are already initiated under the existing provisions would, absent express retrospective applicability, continue to be governed by the law as it stood at the time of the alleged offence.
“Where the amended provisions are beneficial to the accused, such as higher prosecution thresholds or removal of mandatory minimum sentences, courts may, relying on the principle of beneficial construction and constitutional safeguards, extend the benefit of such amendments to pending proceedings,” he added.
Meanwhile, another expert said there is a possibility that the government will apply these reforms on a retrospective basis. “The Council has not given any such clarification so far. However, considering the intention behind these changes, the government may apply them retrospectively,” said Karan Sarawagi, Advocate at Bombay High Court.
Another key question relates to how the government will ensure that the changes do not weaken action against deliberate defaults.
Commenting on this, Sarawagi said that prosecution has not been done away with; only arrest powers for GST officers have been removed, meaning officers can no longer make pre-emptive arrests under the new provisions, addressing concerns over the alleged misuse of these powers.
“The taxman will continue to retain powers to suspend or cancel registration, block fraudulent ITC, attach property and bank accounts and recover tax, interest and penalty. Further, with the growing use of AI and data analytics, the department can now detect illicit and fraudulent activities far more quickly, so checks and balances remain firmly in place. The changes only aim to ease the business environment and prevent misuse of powers,” Sarawagi explained.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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