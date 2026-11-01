GST refund new rules from November 1: here's what changes for businesses

The 57th GST council, at its October 8 meeting, approved several process reforms aimed at easing compliance for businesses. These changes include simplified registrations for small e-commerce sellers, faster refunds and easier norms for post supply discounts among others.

The council decisions implemented through administrative processes will be brought into effect in phases, starting from November 1, 2026.

One of the key changes is the move towards faster GST refund processing, which has traditionally been a time-consuming process. Under the existing framework, refund claims under Section 54 of the CGST Act are required to be processed within 60 days of receiving a complete application.

However, businesses often face additional delays due to manual verification, repeated scrutiny and back-and-forth communication with tax officers. Even the initial acknowledgement of refund applications, which is required within 15 days from the claim submission, can take longer in practice.

GST refunds to get faster Under the new system, full refund claim of excess balance in the electronic cash ledger will be sanctioned automatically by the system, without requiring any intervention from tax officers.

For refund claims on account of zero-rated supplies and inverted duty structure, 90% of the amount claimed will be sanctioned on provisional basis automatically by the system on the basis of identification and evaluation of risk.

This essentially means that eligible businesses will no longer have to wait for manual officer verification to receive the refund, potentially reducing processing delays and improving cash flow.

Earlier, the facility of provisional refunds of up to 90% was available for specified refund categories, including those arising from zero-rated supplies. The latest reform extends this benefit to eligible refund claims arising from an inverted duty structure as well, according to a blog post by Taxguru.

What is inverted duty structure, zero-rated supply? An inverted duty structure arises when the GST rate on inputs purchased by a business or entity is higher than the rate applicable to its outward supplies. Because of this difference, businesses accumulate excess input tax credit (ITC) in their electronic credit ledger.

Also Read | New GST reforms start today: No need to open offices in every state and more

Meanwhile, zero-rated supply in GST refers to the supply of goods or services that attract 0% GST under Section 16 of the IGST Act, 2017, while allowing eligible businesses to claim input tax credit (ITC).

It primarily covers exports and supplies made to eligible special economic zones (SEZs), subject to the applicable conditions under the GST law.

Streamlined registration The GST department has also specified documents and information that are required for GST registration from November 1, a move which would simplify the filing and processing of registration applications.

The GST portal will provide user-friendly interface for filing registration application with clear navigational paths, drop-down lists, tool-tips.