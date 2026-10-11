GST registration FAQs: Application process, name change and modifications recommended at 57th Council meeting

If you are planning to register under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime or update your existing registration details, the government has outlined the application process, documents required, and changes to the amendment procedure.
In FAQs released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 9 October, the government explained how taxpayers can apply for GST registration and make changes to their business details.
You can apply for GST registration online through the official GST portal. Go to “Services”, select “Registration”, and click on “New Registration” to begin the process.
The document requirements will depend on the type of premises selected. For example, the documents required for an owned property may differ from those for rented premises. The portal is intended to display the relevant requirements based on the applicant's selection.
Following the 56th GST Council meeting, automatic GST registration is been granted under Rule 14A of the CGST Rules, 2017, to eligible applicants who do not intend to pass on input tax credit (ITC) exceeding ₹2.5 lakh per month.
The following changes were recommended at the 57th GST Council meeting:
To change the legal name of your business, add an additional place of business (APoB), or amend the principal place of business where the automatic process applies, you must submit FORM GST REG-14 on the common portal.
For a legal name change, the system will validate the PAN details provided before updating the name. For changes to business premises, applicants must submit the required supporting documents listed in FORM GST REG-01.
For taxpayers registered under Rule 14A, a principal place of business amendment will be processed automatically.
For regular taxpayers registered under Rule 9, the proper officer will approve the application within 15 days if there are no discrepancies.
If the officer finds a discrepancy, a show-cause notice must be issued within 15 days of the application. The applicant must respond within seven working days of the notice, after which the officer must take action within seven working days of receiving the reply.
Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please refer to the official GST portal for the latest updates and applicable rules.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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