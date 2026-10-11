GST registration FAQs: Application process, name change and modifications recommended at 57th Council meeting

If you are planning to register under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime or update your existing registration details, the government has outlined the application process, documents required, and changes to the amendment procedure.

In FAQs released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on 9 October, the government explained how taxpayers can apply for GST registration and make changes to their business details.

How can you apply for GST registration? You can apply for GST registration online through the official GST portal. Go to “Services”, select “Registration”, and click on “New Registration” to begin the process.

What documents are required for GST registration? The document requirements will depend on the type of premises selected. For example, the documents required for an owned property may differ from those for rented premises. The portal is intended to display the relevant requirements based on the applicant's selection.

What changes have been recommended at the 57th GST Council meeting? Following the 56th GST Council meeting, automatic GST registration is been granted under Rule 14A of the CGST Rules, 2017, to eligible applicants who do not intend to pass on input tax credit (ITC) exceeding ₹2.5 lakh per month.

The following changes were recommended at the 57th GST Council meeting:

Clearer documentation: A comprehensive circular and FAQs specifying registration documents and information.

Revised application: Amendments to Form GST REG-01 to include drop-down selections for prescribed documents and information.

Faster amendments: Changes to the legal name of the business, its constitution, and its additional place of business, which were earlier treated as core amendments requiring officer approval, are proposed to be treated as non-core amendments and processed automatically.

PPoB: A similar change has been recommended for the principal place of business (PPoB) for taxpayers registered under Rule 14A of the Central GST Rules, 2017. However, changes to the PPoB for other taxpayers registered under Rule 9 would continue to be treated as core amendments requiring approval. How can you change your business name or add a place of business? To change the legal name of your business, add an additional place of business (APoB), or amend the principal place of business where the automatic process applies, you must submit FORM GST REG-14 on the common portal.

For a legal name change, the system will validate the PAN details provided before updating the name. For changes to business premises, applicants must submit the required supporting documents listed in FORM GST REG-01.

For taxpayers registered under Rule 14A, a principal place of business amendment will be processed automatically.

How long will a principal place of business amendment take? For regular taxpayers registered under Rule 9, the proper officer will approve the application within 15 days if there are no discrepancies.

If the officer finds a discrepancy, a show-cause notice must be issued within 15 days of the application. The applicant must respond within seven working days of the notice, after which the officer must take action within seven working days of receiving the reply.