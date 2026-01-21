Simplified GST registration leaves MSMEs trapped if turnover rises
Summary
The GST portal blocks small businesses whenever their output tax exceeds the ₹2.5 lakh threshold. They can't even register as a regular business without three GST returns.
NEW DELHI : What was meant to be a quick and compliance-friendly boost for small businesses under the September goods and services (GST) recast has turned out to be a damp squib for some early adopters.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story