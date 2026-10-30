Gujarat bank holiday tomorrow 31 Oct 2026 Saturday: Not open; here is why branches are closed | RBI Ahmedabad calendar

All public and private-sector banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed on Saturday, October 31, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

He was a prominent figure in Gujarat and across India, having established himself as a successful criminal lawyer in Ahmedabad. He entered public life in 1915 by joining the Gujarat Sabha and was elected to the Ahmedabad Municipality in 1917, eventually becoming its president in 1924.

Although October 31 falls on a weekend, it is the fifth Saturday of the month and is not a scheduled bank holiday under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) rules. Therefore, banks in other parts of India will remain open.

The bank closure in Gujarat is part of the RBI's state-wise holiday calendar, which is released every year. October has a total of 11 bank holidays, excluding regular weekly closures on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

When are banks shut in India? Bank holidays usually differ from state to state, depending on the regional festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.

The only time when all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India is during gazetted public holidays and regular weekend holidays.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will only be witnessed next month as October comes to an end. On November 2, banks in Shillong will remain closed on account of the Nongkrem Dance, also known as Ka Pomblang Nongkrem.

The five-day traditional thanksgiving and religious festival is celebrated by the Khasi community in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, several regions across the country will witness further bank closures on November 9 and 10 to celebrate occasions such as Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja, Vishwakarma Day and Vikram Samvant New Year Day, as mentioned in the RBI calendar.

What services can you access during banks holidays? The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

If you require urgent cash, you can easily withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.