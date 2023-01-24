HDFC AMC Q3 profit after tax up 3% at ₹369 crore1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM IST
- The company's total income rose by 4 per cent to ₹663 crore in the quarter under review from ₹635.9 crore in the year-ago period.
(PTI) HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹369.5 crore for the three months ended December 2022.
