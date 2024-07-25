HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rate here

HDFC Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates for deposits less than ₹3 crore. Following the changes, HDFC Bank currently offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 7% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.5% for elderly individuals. As per the official website of HDFC Bank, interest rates on these deposits are effective from July 24, 2024.