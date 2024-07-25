HDFC Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD rate here

HDFC Bank has revised its fixed deposit rates for deposits less than ₹3 crore. Following the changes, HDFC Bank currently offers interest rates on deposit tenors of 7 days to 10 years ranging from 3% to 7% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.5% for elderly individuals. As per the official website of HDFC Bank, interest rates on these deposits are effective from July 24, 2024.

Customers can get higher interest on your FD for tenures of 2 years and 11 months (i.e., 35 months) and 4 years and 7 months (i.e., 55 months). Limited time period. Senior Citizen benefits 0.50% for a limited time period, the website says.

The maximum interest rate for deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 15 months is currently 7.1% for senior citizens and 6.6% for regular customers.

The revised fixed deposits rates are:

Tenure Interest rate (per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15-29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30-45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46-60 days 4.50% 5.00% 61-89 days 4.50% 5.00% 90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00% 6 months 1 days < = 9 months 5.75% 6.25% 9 months 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.60% 18 months to < 21 months 7.25% 7.75% 21 months - 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 11 Months - 35 Months 7.35% 7.85% 2 Years 11 Months 1 day < = 3 Year 7.00% 7.50% 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months 7.00% 7.50% 4 Year 7 Months - 55 months 7.40% 7.90% 4 Year 7 Months 1 day < = 5 Years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 day - 10 Years 7.00% 7.50%

​​​​​​​However, the senior citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs.