Private lender HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore on some tenures, according to the lender's website. The new fixed deposit (FD) rates are with effect from today, 20 April 2022.

HDFC Bank will offer a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days to the general public. The regular interest rate on term deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days will be 3%. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank is giving a 3.50 per cent interest rate. The bank will now provide a 4.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day - 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year.

According to the bank's website, HDFC Bank will give 5.10 per cent on deposits maturing in one year, and its one year one day to two years FD will also fetch the same interest rate.

On deposits maturing in two years, one day to three years, three years, one day to five years, and five years, one day to ten years, the interest rates applicable are 5.20%, 5.45% and 5.60% respectively.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates effective 20 April 2022

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40%

1 year - 5.10%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.