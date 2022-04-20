HDFC Bank revises fixed deposits interest rates. Latest FD rates effective today

HDFC Bank will offer a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days to the general public. The regular interest rate on term deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days will be 3%. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank is giving a 3.50 per cent interest rate. The bank will now provide a 4.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day - 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year.