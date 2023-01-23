Headed for a rise or fall? Here's where 7 experts see the auto space going in next 6 months

7) Aditya Welekar, Senior Research Analyst - Metals, Mining, and Auto, Axis Securities maintain a positive outlook on the sector for the first half of 2023. However, he foresees a more challenging landscape ahead as pent-up demand of FY23 over the low base of FY22 subsides across segments. Furthermore, real-time driving emission norms (from Apr 23), safety regulations related to six airbags from Oct 23, and higher interest rates could pose additional challenges for auto OEMs across segments as it will further increase the cost of acquisition of vehicles, he added. Welekar expects slower growth in the PV and 2W segments due to regulatory impact leading to an increase in vehicle prices. Also, with the commodity prices bottoming out, the tailwind of lower raw material costs could vanish in the upcoming quarters, he added.