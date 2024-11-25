Health insurance with no premium hikes: Should you buy such plans?

Should you consider buying premium lock-in plans?

The feature sounds amazing, but be prepared for a steep hike in premium even if you make a small claim. Some plans have an age restriction to avail of this feature. It is 50 years in Super Star Health and Galaxy Promise. "Even if you buy one of these plans before age 50, once you reach 55, the premiums automatically unlock and adjust to your current age, regardless of claim history. So while this sounds like a great long-term hack, the chance to fully benefit from it is quite less," said Chopra.