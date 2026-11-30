A medical emergency can quickly turn into a financial strain, particularly as hospitalisation and treatment costs continue to rise. With public healthcare services facing capacity and accessibility challenges, health insurance has become an important financial safeguard for individuals and families.

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For those considering a ₹10 lakh health insurance policy, annual premiums across seven major Indian insurers range from ₹7,182 to ₹14,290 for a 30-year-old non-smoking man living in a metropolitan city. However, the price is only one part of the decision. Room eligibility, restoration benefits and no-claim bonuses can make a significant difference to the coverage a policy offers.

Data reported by Business Standard, sourced from Policybazaar, provides a comparison of premiums and key features across some of India's leading health insurers.

Health insurance premiums: What seven major insurers charge Here is a look at the annual premiums for ₹10 lakh health insurance cover and the benefits offered by each insurer.

1. ICICI Lombard Elevate: ₹ 7,182 ICICI Lombard's Elevate policy has the lowest annual premium among the seven plans compared. It offers a single private air-conditioned room, a ₹2 lakh no-claim bonus (NCB) and unlimited restoration of the sum insured. Policyholders can also opt for an outpatient department (OPD) rider without sub-limits.

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2. Tata AIG Medicare Select: ₹ 8,304 The Medicare Select plan from Tata AIG offers a single private AC room, a ₹5 lakh no-claim bonus and unlimited restoration of cover. The insurer also provides discounts for young families and salaried customers.

3. Bajaj General My Health Care: ₹ 8,545 Bajaj General's My Health Care policy increases the sum insured by 25% for every claim-free year, subject to a maximum increase of 100%.

4. Star Health Super Star: ₹ 8,614 Star Health's Super Star policy comes with no room rent restrictions and a ₹5 lakh no-claim bonus. Its features also include a one-time unlimited claim benefit, unlimited bonus and an age-lock facility until 50.

5. Aditya Birla Health Activ One Max: ₹ 10,152 Activ One Max offers unlimited room eligibility, a renewal bonus of up to ₹10 lakh and a 100% issuance offer guarantee. Policyholders can also choose an optional unlimited restoration benefit.

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6. Care Health Insurance Care Supreme: ₹ 11,370 Care Supreme offers no room rent limit and a renewal bonus of up to ₹15 lakh. With an additional rider, the policy also provides a guaranteed increase of up to seven times the sum insured over five years. Unlimited restoration is available as an option.

7. Niva Bupa Health ReAssure: ₹ 14,290 At ₹14,290, Niva Bupa's Health ReAssure is the most expensive among the seven plans compared. It offers no room rent restrictions, a ₹5 lakh no-claim bonus and unlimited claims up to the sum insured, along with unlimited restoration.

Insurer Name Plan Names under each Insurer Key Features of Insurers Premium Annually Niva Bupa Health Health ReAssure Unlimited claims, no room rent cap, ₹ 5 lakh NCB and unlimited cover restoration. 14,290 Care Care Supreme 7x cover increase in 5 years with rider, no room rent cap, ₹ 15 lakh renewal bonus and optional unlimited restoration. 11.370 Aditya Birla Health Activ One Max No room rent cap, ₹ 10 lakh renewal bonus, 100% issuance guarantee and optional unlimited restoration 10,152 Star Health Super Star No room rent cap, ₹ 5 lakh NCB, unlimited bonus, one-time unlimited claim and age lock until 50. 8,614 Bajaj General My Health Care 25% annual increase in cover for claim-free years, up to 100%. 8,545 Tata AIG Medicare Select Single private AC room, ₹ 5 lakh NCB, unlimited restoration and discounts for young families and salaried customers. 8,304 ICICI Lombard Elevate Single private AC room, ₹ 2 lakh NCB, unlimited restoration and OPD cover without sub-limits. 7,182

Why health insurance premiums differ between policyholders The premium quoted by an insurer is not the same for everyone. Several factors determine how much an individual pays for health insurance.

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Age and medical history: Premiums generally increase with age. Existing medical conditions and smoking habits can also push up the cost of coverage.

City and type of policy: Healthcare expenses tend to be higher in metropolitan cities, which can translate into higher insurance premiums. Family floater policies, which cover multiple members under one sum insured, can also cost more than individual plans.

Additional benefits and coverage limits: Riders such as OPD coverage and sum-insured boosters can increase premiums. On the other hand, restrictions such as room-rent limits, co-payment clauses and deductibles can reduce the quoted cost.

What should policyholders compare before buying? A lower annual premium does not necessarily mean a policy offers better value. Buyers should examine room-rent eligibility, restoration conditions, waiting periods, exclusions and co-payment requirements before choosing a plan.

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The no-claim bonus also deserves attention, particularly whether it increases the sum insured or reduces the premium at renewal. Similarly, restoration benefits may come with conditions governing when and how the additional cover can be used.

The premium figures above are indicative and relate to a specific profile: a 30-year-old non-smoking man in a metro city seeking ₹10 lakh in individual health insurance cover. Actual quotes can vary depending on the applicant's age, medical history, location and selected policy features.

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