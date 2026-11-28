A Gurgaon consumer commission has ordered Oriental Insurance Company and Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd to pay ₹1,02,918 to a policyholder whose medical insurance claim was rejected over missing documents.

Oriental Insurance Company to pay full payment to man whose medical insurance was rejected The commission said an insurance company cannot reject a medical claim by simply saying that documents were not received when the customer has provided proof that the papers were submitted and questions raised by the insurer were answered.

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The commission also directed the two companies to pay 9% annual interest on the claim amount from 26 November, 2025, when the complaint was filed, until the payment is made.

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Apart from this, the companies have been asked to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for mental harassment and ₹11,000 towards legal expenses.

The case involves Krishan Gopal, who had purchased an Oriental Insurance Bank Saathi mediclaim policy. The policy offered insurance cover of ₹4 lakh, for which he paid an annual premium of ₹29,684.

Why was the medical insurance claim rejected? Gopal underwent surgery for a urinary problem at Pushpanjali Hospital in Gurgaon in March 2025. He was admitted to the hospital twice within a week and spent a total of ₹1,02,918 on his treatment.

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After his treatment, he submitted his medical claim along with the required papers. These included the claim form, hospital discharge summaries, medical bills, payment receipts and test reports.

The insurance company later asked him to provide answers to certain questions about his treatment and claim.

Gopal told the commission that he had submitted the required answers and documents. However, the company rejected his claim on 17 October, 2025.

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The reason given was that some required documents had not been received. The company referred to a clause in the insurance policy to support its decision.

Gopal then approached the Gurgaon District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, asking it to look into the rejection of his claim.

What did the consumer commission say? The commission examined the documents and evidence submitted by Gopal. It found that he had provided details of the papers he submitted and the answers he gave to the insurance company's questions.

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The commission also noted that his affidavit and supporting documents backed his statements.

However, Oriental Insurance could not provide evidence to show that the required documents had not been received. It also failed to disprove Gopal's claims about submitting the papers and responding to the questions.

The commission said that the insurance companies had failed to justify their decision to reject the claim. It held them responsible for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

The commission was headed by president Sanjeev Jindal, with members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur.

During the case, Oriental Insurance failed to submit its written response within the allowed 45 days. As a result, its right to present its defence was taken away. Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd also failed to appear despite receiving notice, following which the commission proceeded against it without its participation.

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Gopal presented his case himself, while advocate Yathesht Vashisht appeared for Oriental Insurance.

The commission has given both companies 45 days from the uploading of the order to make the payment.

If they fail to follow the order within this period, the interest rate on the claim amount will increase to 12% per year until the payment is made. The commission has also said that further legal action, including recovery proceedings and prosecution under the Consumer Protection Act, may follow if the order is not followed.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.