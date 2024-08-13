Money
Healthcare in retirement: How to insure yourself amid rising medical costs
Summary
- Investors need to create a separate health fund at the start of their retirement to cover treatments that are not covered by health insurance.
People in the 60+ age group currently account for a little over 10% of the 1.4 billion population, translating to about 140 million. This means the financial costs related to healthcare in the retirement years must not be overlooked.
