Healthcare in Retirement: How to insure yourself amid rising medical costs

An ounce of prevention is worth a tonne of cure. A proper lifestyle that includes a good exercise regime and a good diet can reduce the cost of healthcare. Some contemporary health insurance policies include annual check-ups for free, some also provide discounts on renewal premiums, subject to minimum health precautions considered such as walking 7 km daily. These can be tracked on an app and shared with the health insurance provider to get a favourable discount on premiums or an increase in the sum insured.