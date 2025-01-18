High FD rates: THESE 10 banks offer over 8% interest on fixed deposits | Check latest rates here

Fixed deposits are ideal for risk-averse investors, with some banks offering over 8% interest. Northeast Small Bank tops the list at 9%. 

Riya R Alex
Published18 Jan 2025, 11:40 AM IST
Advertisement
FD interest rates: Some banks offer interest over 8%.

For conservative investors who avoid taking risks, fixed deposits (FDs) provide a reliable, consistent long-term investment return. Currently there are several banks in India that provide an interest of over 8% on FDs. Out of all the banks, small finance banks provide relatively higher interest rates compared to public, private and foreign banks.

Here are the latest FD rates for small finance, public, private, and foreign banks.

FD rates of small finance banks

In terms of small finance banks, Northeast Small Finance Bank offers the highest interest rate of 9% for a tenure of 546 to 1111 days, while Unity Small Finance Bank offers the same interest for a 1001-day tenure.

Advertisement
  • NorthEast Small Finance Bank: Interest of 9.00% for a period of 546 days to 1111 days.
  • Unity Small Finance Bank: Interest rate of 9.00% for 1001-day tenure.
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank: A return of 8.60% for FDs from 2 to 3 years.
  • Jana Small Finance Bank: Interest rate of 8.25% for 1 to 3 years.
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Return of 8.50% for 2 years to 3 years.
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank: Interest rate of 8.25% for 888 days.

Also Read | IDFC FIRST WOW! vs. ICICI Bank Instant Platinum: FD-backed credit cards

FD rate of Public sector banks

Public sector banks provide lower interest rates. However, they are typically preferred by people because they are considered to be reliable and stable.

Advertisement

Central Bank of India: 7.50% for a tenure of 1111 or 3333 days.

Bank of Maharashtra: Interest of 7.45% for 366 days.

Canara Bank: 7.40% interest rate for 3 years to less than 5 years.

Indian Bank: 7.30% rate for a 400-day tenure.

Union Bank of India: 7.30% interest rate for 456 days.s

Also Read | Best bank FD rates: Earn up to 8.25% | Check fixed deposit rates for November

FD rates of Private sector Banks

Private sector banks offer relatively lower interest rates on FDs than small finance banks. However, these rates are higher than those offered by public sector banks.

Advertisement

Bandhan Bank: 8.05% for a 1-year tenure.

DCB Bank: 8.05% for 19 months to 20 months

RBL Bank: 8.00% for 500 days

IndusInd Bank: 7.99% for 1 year 5 months to less than 1 year 6 months

IDFC First Bank: 7.90% for 400 to 500 days

HDFC Bank: 7.40% for 4 years 7 months (55 months)

ICICI Bank: 7.25% for 15 months to 2 year

Also Read | PNB announces new FD rates: Earn up to 8.05% interest. Check latest details here

FD rates of foreign banks

  • Deutsche Bank: 8.00% for Above 1 year to 3 years
  • Standard Chartered Bank: Interest rate of 7.50% for 1 year to 375 day
  • HSBC Bank: 7.50% for a tenure of 601 to 699 days

Advertisement
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyHigh FD rates: THESE 10 banks offer over 8% interest on fixed deposits | Check latest rates here
First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:40 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts