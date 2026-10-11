Holding shares in a company that is delisting? Check what happens to your investment; how to get your money back

While companies often seek to list their shares on stock exchanges, there can be instances when they choose to go the other way and withdraw their shares from the exchanges. This process is known as delisting.
Such an event limit a shareholder's ability to buy or sell the specified company's shares through the usual route, leaving them wondering what happens to the shares they hold and whether they can recover their investment.
The process of delisting securities for any company is governed by the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
A listed company’s shares can be delisted from stock exchanges for several reasons. These include a company having insufficient market capitalisation, violating regulatory norms or facing financial distress leading it to file for bankruptcy, according to a blog post by Groww.
Delisting can also be voluntary, when a company or its promoters decide to withdraw the shares from the stock exchanges. This happens when a company merges with another entity, undergoes amalgamation or is going through a long period of non-performance.
When a company delists its shares, investors continue to own the shares they hold, but they can no longer trade them through the stock exchange (NSE or BSE or both) where the shares were listed.
Shareholders can still sell their holdings through the over-the-counter market, which involves finding a buyer outside a recognised stock exchange.
The impact on shareholders also depends on whether the delisting is voluntary or involuntary. The process, exit options available and implications for investors can differ depending on the circumstances of the delisting.
Here are your money recovery options if it's a voluntary delisting:
When a company voluntarily opts for delisting, it usually offers its investor a buyback at a premium price. This can result in a significant gain only if the investor acts on time as it is a temporary opportunity. Once the buyback window closes, the price of the stock is likely to drop, as per the blog post.
Here are your money recovery options if it's a involuntary delisting:
A delisted stock can sometimes be allowed to trade on the stock exchanges again only if SEBI permits it. If the stock was delisted voluntarily, then the company has to wait for five years to get relisted again.
If a company has been delisted compulsorily, it will have to wait for 10 years before they can be listed again on the exchanges.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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