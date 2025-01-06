Money
How taxes and fees add 7-12% to your property purchase cost
Shipra Singh 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 02:12 PM IST
SummaryProperty purchases in India come with overhead costs like stamp duty, registration fees, and administrative expenses, which can add 7-12% to the total price.
Buying Property? Don’t Forget These Extra Costs That Can Add 7-11% to Your Budget
