Insuring your home? Avoiding these 5 common mistakes can make all the difference.

Over the past month, torrential rainfall has left people stranded in parts of Hyderabad and some cities in Maharashtra. These aren't isolated cases – various Indian cities and towns suffer floods every monsoon.

In the aftermath of floods, many homeowners are shocked to find their home insurance policy didn’t cover flood damage to their homes or possessions. As the climate becomes more unpredictable and urban homes become more asset-rich, the gap between what people believe their home insurance covers and what it actually does is growing.

They may intend to stay protected, but most buyers unknowingly fall into certain common traps that make their policies ineffective when they are needed the most.

Here are the five most common mistakes people make when buying home insurance and how to avoid them.

Letting the policy lapse or never updating it after changes

Many people buy home insurance once, typically during while applying for a home loan, and then forget about it. Policies can quietly lapse if premiums aren’t paid on time, leaving you completely unprotected when something goes wrong.

Even if the policy is active, it may be outdated. Many Indians renovate their homes – by adding a modular kitchen, installing fixed wardrobes, or turning an unused room into a home office – but fail to update their policy to reflect these changes. If a claim arises, the cover may not account for these upgrades.

It's important to set reminders for renewal, confirm that the policy is active, and review it whenever you renovate, add valuables, or change how the home is used. A policy that’s current and in force is the only one that can actually help you.

Ignoring coverage for rented homes or additional living expenses

Many people live in rented homes or rent out their own property but overlook how insurance works in these cases. If your rented home is damaged or becomes uninhabitable after a fire or flood, where will you live? Standard policies usually don’t cover the cost of alternative accommodation or rent loss unless specifically included. For landlords, loss of rental income during repairs can be a big financial hit.

Before buying, check if the policy covers additional living expenses or rent loss. This small detail can save you from severe financial strain in emergencies.

Focusing only on the structure, ignoring what’s inside

Home insurance isn’t just about protecting walls and ceilings; it’s also about safeguarding what’s inside. Many people forget to insure their household possessions such as electronics, furniture, jewellery and other personal items, assuming these are covered automatically. Unfortunately, most basic policies exclude or limit coverage for such valuables.

To ensure complete protection, estimate the worth of your belongings and include them in your policy. For high-value items such as art or gadgets, check if these require a separate declaration or specific add-on covers. A well-rounded policy should reflect your home’s full value, structure and contents.

Not checking claim settlement ratio and process

Most people focus only on the premium and forget to check how reliable the insurer is when it comes to settling claims. A company with a poor claim settlement record or slow processes can cause unnecessary stress during emergencies.

For example, if your property is damage in a fire or flood, a quick and hassle-free claim process is crucial. Always look at the insurer’s claim settlement ratio (how many claims they approve compared to how many they receive) and customers' reviews about their service. Choosing an insurer with a strong track record can make all the difference when you actually need support.

Choosing the cheapest policy without assessing coverage

Many buyers choose a policy simply because it has the lowest premium. This can be costly. A cheaper policy may have limited coverage, high deductibles or exclude critical risks, defeating the entire purpose of insurance.

Rather than focusing solely on price, consider the quality of coverage, the reputation of the insurer, and the simplicity of the claims process. Sometimes, paying a slightly higher premium can mean the difference between partial and full peace of mind.

Your home is one of your most valuable assets, both finacially and emotionally. Insuring it properly isn’t about ticking a box – it’s about long-term protection. By avoiding these five common mistakes and making informed choices, you can ensure that your home insurance policy will stand by you when you need it the most.

Udayan Joshi is chief operating officer at SBI General Insurance.