Buying a home is the largest financial commitment most Indians will make. Choosing the right lender matters as much as choosing the right property. Today, that choice sits between banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), a specialised category of NBFC, and each serves a genuine purpose for different kinds of borrowers.
Banks vs HFCs: What home loan borrowers must know
SummaryHomebuyers must choose between banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) for loans. Banks offer lower interest rates with strict documentation, while HFCs provide flexibility and quicker processing, making them suitable for self-employed borrowers.
Buying a home is the largest financial commitment most Indians will make. Choosing the right lender matters as much as choosing the right property. Today, that choice sits between banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), a specialised category of NBFC, and each serves a genuine purpose for different kinds of borrowers.
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