Banks vs HFCs: What home loan borrowers must know

For a first-time borrower, the decision comes down to three questions. Does your profile meet the basic criteria - salaried income, credit score above 750, standard property? If yes, start there and negotiate. If not, approach both and compare on all-in cost rather than headline rate alone, factoring in processing fees and reset terms. And before signing, ask any lender how much of the last RBI rate cut was passed on to borrowers, and how quickly. A lender that has consistently transmitted rate cuts promptly is likely to do so again. That track record is worth as much as the rate on the day you sign.