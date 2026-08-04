Home prices and rental yields rise together in India's top cities, Noida and Gurugram top the list

India's residential real estate market is increasingly offering investors a combination of strong capital appreciation alongside improving rental income that has traditionally been difficult to achieve. According to ANAROCK Research, home prices and rental yields have both risen across the country's top 11 housing markets between 2019 and the second quarter (Q2) of 2026, making residential property a more attractive investment proposition.

Typically, rising property prices tend to compress rental yields because rents do not increase at the same pace as capital values. However, the latest data suggests that India's major housing markets are bucking this trend, with rental growth keeping pace despite sharp increases in property prices.

NCR and southern cities emerge as the biggest winners Among the cities analysed, Noida and Gurugram delivered the strongest capital appreciation over the seven-year period while also posting healthy gains in rental yields.

In Noida, average residential prices surged 125%, from ₹4,795 per sq. ft. in 2019 to ₹10,780 per sq. ft. in Q2 2026. Rental yields also improved from 3.2% to 3.9%, a rise of 70 basis points (bps).

Gurugram followed closely, with average home prices increasing 117% from ₹6,150 per sq. ft. to ₹13,350 per sq. ft. during the same period. Rental yields rose from 3.5% to 4.3%, gaining 80 bps.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad stood out for rental income growth. Bengaluru recorded a 90% rise in capital values, with average prices increasing from ₹4,975 per sq. ft. to ₹9,450 per sq. ft., while rental yields climbed from 3.6% to 4.6%, the highest gain of 100 bps.

Hyderabad mirrored this trend. Home prices rose 93% from ₹4,195 per sq. ft. to ₹8,090 per sq. ft., while rental yields increased from 2.6% to 3.6%, also up by 100 bps.

Mumbai and Delhi, which are relatively mature residential markets, also witnessed improving rental economics. Mumbai recorded a 64% increase in average property prices, with rental yields rising from 3.5% to 4.3%. Delhi saw home prices appreciate 47%, while rental yields improved from 2.2% to 3.2%.

Jobs, infrastructure and migration fuel the housing rally According to ANAROCK, the simultaneous rise in property values and rental yields reflects the changing dynamics of India's housing market, where economic growth is supporting both home ownership and rental demand.

The report attributes this trend to expanding employment opportunities, infrastructure development, the rapid growth of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and sustained migration into India's largest cities. Better connectivity has also opened up new residential corridors, allowing housing demand to spread beyond traditional city centres.

As more professionals move to employment hubs, demand for rental accommodation has strengthened alongside home purchases, enabling landlords to command higher rents even as property prices continue to rise.

Other major cities also reported healthy growth. Navi Mumbai recorded a 71% rise in capital values and an 80-bps improvement in rental yields, while Thane saw prices appreciate 63% with rental yields also increasing by 80 bps. Pune posted a 51% increase in average property prices alongside a 65-bps rise in rental yields.

Chennai and Kolkata saw comparatively slower growth than their peers. Capital values increased by 47% and 45%, respectively, while rental yields improved by 55 bps in Chennai and 60 bps in Kolkata.