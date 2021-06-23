Housing sales up 95% in April-June quarter of 2021 due to low base effect

"The second covid-19 wave definitely impacted overall residential property market activity in the second quarter this year when juxtaposed against the preceding quarter. However, compared to the corresponding period of 2020, the sector displayed remarkable resilience. Against the backdrop of developers adopting technology in their businesses, there was a huge yearly jump in both new launches and sales. Importantly, the localized lockdowns and restrictions did not dent activity as much as the complete nationwide lockdown last year," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.