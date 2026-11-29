A 61-year-old Bengaluru resident has won a consumer dispute against furniture retailer Royaloak after a recliner he purchased turned out to be defective, even after the company supplied a replacement. The consumer commission has directed the company to return his money with interest and pay additional compensation for deficiency in service, mental agony and legal expenses, according to a Times of India (TOI) report.

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Vijayanand Krishnan, a senior citizen living in Kodichikkanahalli, purchased a twin-seater Luke Fabric Recliner from Royaloak Incorporation Pvt Ltd on April 20, 2025, for ₹55,000. Although the furniture was delivered in May, he allegedly discovered defects when he used it for the first time.

Royaloak's replacement recliner also turned out defective Following Krishnan's complaint, a company technician examined the recliner and confirmed the defect. Royaloak subsequently supplied another unit on May 23. However, the replacement product also had problems from the outset.

Krishnan continued approaching the company with complaints and shared videos highlighting the defects. Technicians visited multiple times, but their attempts failed to resolve the issue.

He alleged that Royaloak declined to provide another replacement, referring to its internal policy, and insisted that he avail himself of warranty service instead. His request for a refund of the ₹55,000 purchase price also went unanswered, according to his complaint, TOI reported.

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Elderly buyer says faulty recliner caused physical discomfort Krishnan told the consumer commission that the recliner was an essential requirement for his family rather than a luxury purchase.

His wife had undergone major surgery in September 2024 during her treatment for ovarian cancer and required comfortable, stable seating while recovering.

Krishnan had also undergone laparoscopic surgery to repair an umbilical hernia and needed adequate back support. He said the defective recliner caused physical discomfort and added to their difficulties.

However, after unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue through negotiations with the company, Krishnan filed a case with the consumer commission on June 12, 2026. In his complaint, he sought either the replacement of the twin recliner with two individual recliners of equivalent value or a refund of ₹55,000. He also sought ₹50,000 in compensation for mental agony and suffering.

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Royaloak neither appeared before the commission nor submitted a written reply despite receiving notice. Consequently, the commission proceeded against the company ex parte.

The bench took into consideration the affidavits of Krishnan along with other documents which included invoice, photographs of the faulty recliner, pen drive, report from the hospital and correspondence with the company.

Referring to a ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the bench observed that failure to submit a written version amounts to an admission of the complainant's allegations, particularly when they are supported by documentary evidence.

It drew an adverse inference against Royaloak, noting that the company had made no adequate attempt to rectify the defects or address the customer's complaints. The commission held that this amounted to deficiency in service.

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The commission bench, comprising President Ramachandra M S and members Nandini H Kumbhar and Savitha Airani, passed its order on October 23. It directed Royaloak to refund the full purchase amount of ₹55,000, along with 6% annual interest calculated from April 20, 2025, until realisation, TOI reported.

The company was also ordered to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, ₹10,000 for mental agony, and another ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.

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