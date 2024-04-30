Demat Account: What is automated trading and what are its benefits? MintGenie explains
Automated trading, also known as algorithmic trading or mechanical trading systems, involves using specialised software backed by algorithms to execute trades at high speed.
Trading in the stock market can be a complex and effort-intensive process that requires traders to consider numerous factors to achieve profitability. While some traders focus on making high-quality trades over a smaller quantity, others prefer to execute numerous orders quickly to capitalise on market opportunities. The latter approach often involves a technique known as automated trading, which allows for executing stock market orders at high speed and large volumes. This method aims to increase profits by leveraging higher trade volume and swift order execution.