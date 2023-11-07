How China Became the World’s Top Development Financier

When Xi Jinping celebrated a decade of Beijing-funded global development last month, he said the effort has focused on “on enhancing connectivity." New figures show just how closely China has linked itself to other nations.

China is the world’s No. 1 source of international development finance, with some $1.34 trillion in loans and grants disbursed over 22 years for 20,985 projects in 165 low- and middle-income nations, according to a compendium published Monday.

The research lab behind it, AidData at the Williamsburg, Va. university William and Mary, aims to produce the most authoritative database of China’s development-finance work by locating loan documents and other firsthand material from the borrowing governments themselves and other sources, information Beijing tends to obfuscate.

AidData concludes that the flip side of China’s active lending is that it has emerged as the world’s largest official debt collector, one now both firefighting problems and future-proofing its program.

A separate Rand Corp. study based on AidData numbers and other sources estimates that in the period it studied, China’s state-run banks and companies channeled nearly six times as much money into projects as the U.S. allocated. It says the acceleration of Chinese support for the developing world during the Xi era has “upended the world of development assistance."

China’s largess—much of it disbursed during the decade-plus Xi has been in power—helped build the perception of Beijing as better at pulling off bold engineering projects than wealthier Western nations. The recent Beijing summit celebrated the leader’s vision for China-led development, the Belt and Road.

Now, China and the developing world are digesting the impact of its international efforts. China’s own economy is weakening, necessitating more spending at home. Often poor, borrowing nations are struggling to pay off sometimes problematic projects. And Western governments critical of China’s development approach are promoting their own funding; this week, for instance, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. is announcing hundreds of millions of dollars in port-development loans for Greece and Sri Lanka.

Xi increasingly promotes his new initiatives on development and security that emphasize ideological worldviews to complement physical construction. At October’s summit, Xi said China’s development initiatives will still include a large number of signature projects but in a signal of a rethink also spoke of “small yet smart" people-centered programs.

China’s new caution is real, but at $80 billion in annual outlays in 2021 alone it remains on top as a source of international development finance for lower-income countries versus disbursements around $60 billion from the U.S., according to AidData. Still, amid growing unity in the West on countering China, AidData also notes that, at $84 billion, the Group of Seven major economies together outspent China in 2021.

It is now payback time for China’s past construction.

Borrowing nations owe China somewhere between $1.1 trillion and $1.5 trillion, excluding interest, AidData says. Some 80% of the portfolio is in developing countries facing financial stress, putting at risk of default projects that cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

China’s lending to poorer nations accelerated in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008 as Beijing sought to redeploy its hoard of dollars, according to AidData, and 60% of the total lending to these countries accrued during the Xi era.

AidData says that 55% of China’s loans have entered the period when principal repayment is due and that rate will climb to 75% by 2030. Because of grace periods—some of them extended during the Covid crisis—many countries are only at the “very very beginning" of repaying China, said Brad Parks, AidData’s executive director.

The International Monetary Fund says in a separate report focused specifically on sub-Saharan Africa that the poor region has benefited from ties to China through a quadrupling of exports since 2000, mostly in the form of raw materials. In turn, the IMF said China has become the largest bilateral official creditor to the region as it emerged as a new source of infrastructure funding, but that the debt is highly concentrated in just a few nations. “It is noteworthy that the debt owed to China has not been the principal contributor to the region’s public debt surge in the past 15 years," an increase primarily due to domestic commercial borrowing, the IMF said.

China has taken significant steps to protect its receivables. In one strategy outlined by AidData aimed at preserving its ability to get repaid in hard-to-come-by dollars by Argentina, China has extended new yuan-based loans to the South American nation so it can repay other entities, like the IMF, that treat China’s yuan as an internationally convertible currency. It is also taking advantage of terms of its original loan agreements to pull cash from escrow accounts funded by oil earnings in Angola and telecommunications revenues in Suriname.

“Beijing is putting in place increasingly stringent safeguards to shield itself from the risk of not being repaid," AidData says.

Even more substantial changes are aimed at future-proofing the program by boosting risk management associated with its loans, for instance doing 75% of recent lending against collateral and insisting on rights to recourse that put Chinese claims ahead of other creditors, according to AidData. It says Beijing is also reducing the role of banks such as Export-Import Bank of China that base lending decisions on government policy and instead is cooperating on projects with multilateral lenders like the World Bank that have higher standards, plus syndicating loans through commercial banks.

The decreased politicization and enhanced risk management in lending could make it awkward for Washington to continue making the argument Beijing is “all scale and speed and no safety," says AidData’s Parks.

Xi’s reference to connectivity reflects his branding for China’s long-running development-finance efforts as a modern version of Silk Road trade routes. At the recent summit, a Chinese government policy paper said the government’s inspiration is trading over thousands of years that linked Egyptian, Babylonian, Indian and Chinese civilizations, bridging believers of Buddhism, Christianity and Islam, and spurring mutual learning, prosperity and cooperation.

Despite Beijing’s aims, sagging trust of China in many nations—two-thirds of respondents had negative views of the country in a 24-nation Pew Research Center survey this year—suggests Beijing has had a harder time translating its money into popularity. However, political analysts say Beijing has gained an advantage by aligning its spending with the interests of leaders in many countries—a process sometimes derided as elite capture—and translating that support into backing within organizations such as the United Nations.

Rand’s report says that despite China’s obvious financing lead, American assistance is likely undercounted because it is fragmented. Calculations generally miss some private-sector investments and can’t put a value on or predict the lasting power of institution building, said Rand, which receives funding from the Defense Department. Indeed, it advises Washington to market its work better, including by “publishing a single, unclassified, and publicly releasable development strategy."

