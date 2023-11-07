How China Became the World’s Top Development Financier

The International Monetary Fund says in a separate report focused specifically on sub-Saharan Africa that the poor region has benefited from ties to China through a quadrupling of exports since 2000, mostly in the form of raw materials. In turn, the IMF said China has become the largest bilateral official creditor to the region as it emerged as a new source of infrastructure funding, but that the debt is highly concentrated in just a few nations. “It is noteworthy that the debt owed to China has not been the principal contributor to the region’s public debt surge in the past 15 years," an increase primarily due to domestic commercial borrowing, the IMF said.