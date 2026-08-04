How do cash optimization apps work, and are they right for you?

Ananya Grover
6 min read4 Aug 2026, 04:37 PM IST
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Offered mainly by mutual fund distributors and fintech platforms, these apps channel surplus cash into liquid funds or fixed deposits to deliver better yields.
Summary
These platforms move idle cash into liquid funds to beat traditional savings account rates and offer brand perks, but come with hidden costs, taxes, and exit loads.

If you keep surplus cash idle in a standard savings account earning just 2.5% to 3%, your money is quietly losing purchasing power to higher inflation. This gap is driving more savers to look beyond traditional savings accounts for funds they don't need immediately. While fixed deposits and sweep-in accounts remain the primary go-to options for short-term parking, a new category—cash optimization and management apps—is advertising liquid-fund-linked returns on everyday spending money, not just dedicated savings.

Offered mainly by mutual fund distributors and fintech platforms, these apps channel surplus cash into liquid funds or fixed deposits to deliver better yields. Their main appeal lies in a user-friendly interface, complemented by brand discounts and cashbacks whenever you spend through the app. Read on for an in-depth look at how these platforms operate.

How cash optimization apps work

These platforms allow you to park idle cash in liquid mutual funds or fixed deposits, aiming for higher returns than a standard savings account while keeping your money accessible for anytime withdrawal. While you must authorize the deposit, you cannot select specific funds or banks: the platform automatically allocates your money to its partner asset management company (AMC) or bank.

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Multipl, for example, channels your spending money into low-risk liquid mutual funds with instant redemption options while unlocking brand discounts when you shop through the app. Simply Save, operated by Nippon India Mutual Fund, routes idle cash into Nippon's own liquid fund, while Bachatt takes the liquid fund path through daily micro-investments via UPI. Jupiter, on the other hand, relies on fixed deposits, letting you allocate existing savings-account balances into separate ‘Pots’ or lock-in fixed deposits with no premature withdrawal option.

What these apps offer essentially is a better, goal-driven user experience and behavioral automation layer. Investing extra surplus cash in a liquid fund for quick redemption can be an easy do-it-yourself option. Various fund houses like SBI, HDFC, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, and Nippon India already have an insta-redemption facility built into their liquid schemes.

Rajju Choudhary, vice-president, partnerships & alliances at Multipl, said, “Say a family spends 30,000-40,000 a month on apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Uber and Myntra. On Multipl, that amount is invested into curated mutual funds on the first day of the month so that it starts earning returns immediately instead of sitting idle. Money is supposed to earn for you.” On redemptions, he said, “We have taken the liquid fund route because redeeming other mutual funds normally takes around 48 hours.”

Every time you spend at a partner brand, you can instantly redeem money from your liquid fund back into your bank account and purchase a brand voucher at a 2% to 7% discount. However, this discount is capped at one transaction per brand each month.

According to Choudhary, liquid funds can deliver long-term returns in the 5-7% range. When paired with voucher discounts on routine purchases, users realize greater overall value across daily expenses rather than relying solely on a lump-sum return. The platform levies a nominal 0.5% platform fee whenever you redeem funds through partner brands.

However, returns from liquid funds are not clearly disclosed, with users left to calculate gains themselves, though the app does show how much users have saved through brand discounts.

Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer at Nippon India Mutual Fund, said that the experience is designed to be intuitive, conversational and hassle-free, even for first-time investors. “We see Simply Save as complementing a savings account by helping users channel surplus savings towards their financial goals while retaining the convenience they are accustomed to,” he added.

Nippon India’s Simply Save is built around savings convenience, and the money is invested in its own liquid fund. It allows withdrawal through its ATM card issued in conjunction with HDFC Bank or instantly to your bank account.

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The hidden risks

Liquid funds invest in high-quality money market instruments with maturities of up to 91 days, currently offering annual yields of roughly 6% to 6.5%. Because these short-term holdings mature and roll over continuously, they shield the fund from sharp interest rate fluctuations. While relatively low-risk, these returns remain market-linked and will fluctuate across interest rate cycles.

Tajinder Virk, co-founder & CEO of Finvasia Group, a technology and financial services enterprise, said, “The catch that most users miss is that once money is swept out, it is no longer a bank deposit and sits outside DICGC (Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation) insurance, instant withdrawals are capped at 50,000 or 90% of the folio value per day, and an exit load applies during the first six days.”

Liquid funds carry a graded exit load for redemptions within the first six days, starting at 0.0070% on day one and dropping daily to 0.0045% by day six, with zero exit load from the seventh day. In comparison, overnight funds have absolutely no exit load, making them the preferred choice for parking surplus cash for less than a week.

On costs, Virk suggested checking whether the platform invests your money in a direct plan or a regular plan. “A regular plan means you are paying a trail commission for the convenience,” he said. There is also a 0.005% stamp duty on every purchase, he added, which is negligible over months but can become expensive if you are investing for only a few days.

Expense ratios of direct plans typically range from 0.15% to 0.25%, while regular plans typically have expense ratios of 0.20% to 0.50% as the distributor’s commission is included. Multipl operates as a mutual fund distributor, which means users’ funds are invested in regular plans with higher commissions.

Also, gains from debt funds, much like savings account interest, are taxed at your applicable income tax slab rate, regardless of how long you hold them. However, unlike debt funds, savings account interest qualifies for a deduction of up to 10,000 per year under Section 80TTA (for non-senior citizens) under the old tax regime, though it remains fully taxable under the new regime.

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“For an investor in the 30% tax bracket, a 6.3% gross return (in a liquid fund) translates to a post-tax return closer to 4.4%,” Virk said, suggesting using cash optimisation apps only for surplus funds that you know you won't need for a few weeks. “One of the mistakes is treating a market-linked product like a bank account simply because the app makes it look and feel like one,” he added.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of Bankbazaar, said, “Consumers should look beyond the promised return and understand where the money is being invested, how quickly it can be accessed, the tax treatment of returns and any conditions attached to rewards or discounts.” He said consumers are likely to get the most value from such platforms if they use them for planned short-term expenses. Emergency funds, however, should be parked in instruments that offer immediate access and greater certainty, he added.

Ultimately, cash optimization apps aren’t a fundamentally new product but rather a more convenient wrapper, offering a sleeker interface, near-instant liquidity, and brand discounts. However, that convenience comes with hidden costs and caveats that can trim the promised headline yields. Still, if used for funds you don't need for a few weeks, the math can easily beat a standard savings account.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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