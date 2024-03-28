How do corporate actions like bonus issues, dividends and stock splits impact your demat account? MintGenie explains
A corporate action refers to a strategic decision made by a company that directly impacts the value of its shareholders' investments. Here are some common corporate actions and their potential impacts.
Mergers, acquisitions, stock splits, dividends, and bonuses have the potential to influence share prices significantly. Market participants and investors must comprehend the interplay between business activities and derivatives markets to effectively manage their positions and anticipate shifts in futures and options markets.