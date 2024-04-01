How do dividends get credited to a demat account? Here's a step-by-step guide
Dividends play a significant role in generating income for investors in stocks or mutual funds. Dividends signify a fraction of a company's profits shared with its shareholders. This allocation is influenced by multiple factors, encompassing earnings, financial health, and corporate strategies. Companies often declare dividends periodically, whether quarterly or annually, reflecting their commitment to distributing profits to shareholders.