How do you renew, get better coverage from health policy?2 min read . 10:03 PM IST
- It would be easiest for you to enhance the sum assured with your existing insurer
I have a base health insurance policy with ₹5 lakh cover but want to renew it with a better plan to get wider coverage. What is the right way to increase the sum assured?
I have a base health insurance policy with ₹5 lakh cover but want to renew it with a better plan to get wider coverage. What is the right way to increase the sum assured?
-Name withheld on request
-Name withheld on request
It would be easiest for you to enhance the sum assured with your existing insurer. Most insurers offer sum assured enhancement options at the time of renewal. Your current insurer may offer you to move to the next slab of sum assured without any medical underwriting. In case of further enhancement, the insurer may ask you to declare your current health status or even ask you to undergo a medical check-up.
If the insurer is unwilling to enhance the sum assured or the premium is very high, you can consider porting your policy to another insurer. It is advisable to start this process at least a month in advance of renewal. If you are above 45 years of age or the sum assured selected is more than ₹10 lakh, it is likely that the new insurer would ask for a medical check-up before issuing the policy. Porting the policy would ensure that the waiting period that you have accrued in the current policy for ₹5 lakh would get transferred to the new insurer. Most plans have a waiting period on specific diseases and pre-existing ailments of 24 to 48 months. If you buy a fresh policy without porting, all accrued waiting periods would get lost. Without a port, you would be at a substantial loss, especially if you need to make a claim that falls under the waiting period.
Given the rising healthcare costs, the sum assured of ₹5 lakh is low. You should consider a plan with a sum assured equal to your annual income with a minimum of ₹10 lakh. You should also prefer a plan with high no-claim bonus. A few plans offer a bonus of up to 50% or more of the sum assured. No-claim bonus is an excellent way to enhance the sum assured annually at zero cost.
Abhishek Bondia is principal officer and managing director, SecureNow.in.