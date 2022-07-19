How do you renew, get better coverage from health policy?

If the insurer is unwilling to enhance the sum assured or the premium is very high, you can consider porting your policy to another insurer. It is advisable to start this process at least a month in advance of renewal. If you are above 45 years of age or the sum assured selected is more than ₹10 lakh, it is likely that the new insurer would ask for a medical check-up before issuing the policy. Porting the policy would ensure that the waiting period that you have accrued in the current policy for ₹5 lakh would get transferred to the new insurer. Most plans have a waiting period on specific diseases and pre-existing ailments of 24 to 48 months. If you buy a fresh policy without porting, all accrued waiting periods would get lost. Without a port, you would be at a substantial loss, especially if you need to make a claim that falls under the waiting period.