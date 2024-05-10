How does a demat account contribute to financial inclusion? MintGenie explains
The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of financial inclusion globally, emphasising the need for economic equality. Demat accounts play a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion by offering a digital platform for investing in securities.
