How does a demat account facilitate trading in derivatives? MintGenie explains
A demat account holds and trades securities digitally, eliminating physical certificates. Derivatives are financial instruments derived from underlying assets like stocks, bonds, etc. They help investors hedge risks, speculate on price movements, and manage exposure to financial markets.
A demat account, or dematerialised account, serves as an electronic repository for holding and trading securities in digital form, eliminating the need for physical certificates. With a demat account, investors can conveniently buy, sell, and transfer securities electronically.